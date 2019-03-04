Do your part for a unique environment

SPEND the day outdoors to celebrate the ongoing protection and restoration of a unique environmental area on the Mid North Coast.

A community planting day will be held at Dangar Falls Reserve on Thursday to celebrate work in the area and assist in expanding the current vegetation.

Bellingen Shire Council were successful in gaining $5,000 from the Public Reserves Management Fund, now know as the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, matched by $5,000 from Council, in order to carry out weed control, a community planting day and interpretive trail signage.

The unique vegetation existing within the Reserve includes a small Antarctic Beech Forest and a Port Jackson Pine Forest, and forms part of the ancient Gondwanan rainforests of Australia.

The regeneration will improve habitat quality and connectivity for flora and fauna.

This planting day will complement prior bush regeneration works which have been carried out in the reserve, increasing the ability of ecosystems in Dangar Falls Reserve to adapt to the increasing pressures of weeds and maintain biodiversity integrity.

The community planting day will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 9.30am to 11.30am at Dangar Falls Reserve.

RSVP by calling Mick Webb on 6650 9170 or 0423 665 061.