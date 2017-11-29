Do you want to work for Kmart Coffs Harbour?

Could you be a retail manager with Kmart Coffs Harbour?

BRING your leadership skills and passion for this retail position with Kmart Coffs Harbour.

A full-time position for an experienced Retail Department Manager is being advertised.

A leader in retail and reinvention, Kmart have 200 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand with the Coffs Harbour store in Coffs Central Shopping on track to open early in 2018.

The philosophy at Kmart is families come first for the lowest prices on everyday items and to deliver the best possible shopping experience for their customers.

Kmart retail department managers lead a team of 20+ staff while increasing sales results year on year. They coach, motivate and develop their team, replenish and merchandise the department and provide exceptional customer service.

Work in a fun and fast paced environment with an opportunity to gain exposure to big box retailing and professional development through leadership training programs.

The ideal candidate should have a solid background in retail management at a team leader level combined with exceptional delivery in customer service. You will be a high achiever with passion to motivate and inspire your team, along with the ability to manage those above and below you.

Enthusiastic and reliable, your ability to work flexible hours and at different locations will be the key to your success.

You will be expected to hit the ground running.

For details or to apply visit the Kmart website.