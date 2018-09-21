Menu
Do you recognise these two?
Crime

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Sep 2018 9:15 AM

DO you know either of these people?

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male and female depicted in the CCTV footage from Grafton Shoppingworld on Tuesday, September 18 at approximately 10am.

It is believed the pair can assist with enquiries regarding the theft of a green Mason mountain bike from Big W.

The male is described as Caucasian in appearance, 5'10 to 6'1 in height, aged in his early 20's, thin build wearing bright red peak cap, black long sleeve shirt and baggy black track pants. The female is described as Caucasian appearance, thin build, aged mid 20's wearing all black.

Anyone with information that may help identify the pair is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Crime Report E 68581911 relates.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page HERE.

