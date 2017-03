FOUND: If you have lost this pocket watch, contact Coffs Harbour detectives.

Coffs/Clarence LAC have put a call out to the community in search of the owner of a silver-coloured pocket watch.

Police found the watch while carrying out a search warrant in December last year, and suspect it had been stolen some time within the past seven years.

The inside cover is described as being engraved.

If you have lost this watch, contact Coffs Harbour Detectives on (02)66910884.