Do you know these hi-vis heroes?

A COUPLE who were stranded on the side of the Pacific Highway earlier this week have shared their lovely story with The Daily Examiner and will hopefully restore your faith in humanity:

At about 4.30 pm on Tuesday 2nd July we were driving southwards on the Pacific Highway towards the Harwood Bridge over the Clarence River. A puncture occurred on a 2-way section where the motorway is under construction. There was no hard shoulder, only soft grass, so we pulled over keeping 2 wheels on the road. Attempts to jack up the car were useless because the jack sank into the soft ground.

Two trucks of road workers arrived at the end of the working day to pack up some road signs. One parked behind us thereby shielding us from the south bound traffic. We requested a piece of timber to support the jack. They couldn't help but called up a third truck and those workers supplied a couple of metal bars which did the job.

These three Angels of Mercy then took over, changed the wheel and had us back on the road within minutes.

Our heartfelt thanks go to these men. We have attached a photo of them in action.

Mike & Linda Siford