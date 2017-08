A MAN is wanted by police over a fraud matter in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs-Clarence Police are appealing to the public to assist in identifying the pictured man.

KNOW HIM? This man is wanted by police over a fraud matter in Coffs Harbour on July 20. NSW Police

The man is wanted in relation to a fraud case which occurred on July 20.

If you have any information, use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page or phone 1800 333 000.