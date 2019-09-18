Do you know an L.C living in Bellingen?

This is the unclaimed $1.3 million home on the Sunshine Coast.

A WEEK after the draw and the Endeavour Foundation still can't find the lucky Coffs Coast winner of a $1.3 million home on the Sunshine Coast.

If your initials are 'L' and 'C' and your postal address is in Bellingen you might have just become a property millionaire.

'L.C.' is the lucky winner of Endeavour Lottery 423 at Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, which was drawn on Wednesday, September 11.

The newly built open-plan four bedroom home includes a media room, integrated indoor-outdoor living and sleek contemporary finishes like marble, waterfall kitchen benchtops, monochromatic designer fittings and is located in one of Queensland's most picturesque and sought-after suburbs.

Head of Lotteries Kirsty Moore said locating L.C. was proving a challenge.

"I have the best job in the world; calling people and giving away million-dollar homes," Ms Moore said.

"However, I've tried calling the number provided to us by L.C. and that doesn't ring.

"We've also done some detective work to see if we can contact L.C. some other way but to no avail.

"There's a letter in the post for L.C. to the address provided but we'd love to hear from them sooner.

"So, L.C., wherever you are, give me a call - I'd love to give you this home."

L.C. can claim their prize by calling 1800 63 40 40 and providing the necessary information to verify their identity.

Endeavour Lotteries raise much needed funds for Endeavour Foundation, a for-purpose organisation founded in 1951 that supports people with a disability to lead their best lives.

Endeavour Lottery 424, Coolum Beach, is now open.

Go to endeavourlotteries.com.au or call 1800 63 40 40 for tickets.