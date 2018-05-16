Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What do you hear?
What do you hear? Brianajackson
Offbeat

Weird question stumping the internet

by Frank Chung
16th May 2018 11:31 AM

DO you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

An audio clip posted to Twitter has social media users locked in fierce debate, with many comparing it to the infamous "blue/gold dress" from 2015. "What do you hear?!" wrote fashion designer Cloe Feldman. "I hear Yanny."

The clip, posted on Tuesday night, has been shared more than 3000 times, with half of users apparently hearing "Laurel", and the other half hearing what it actually says, which is clearly "Yanny".

 

"How are y'all hearing Laurel? It clear as day says Yanny," Lexy Rose tweeted. "They are saying they hear Yanny because they want attention," Domenic Zenga replied. Ashley Barrentine wrote, "I hear Yanny but my dad and boyfriend hear Laurel I'm shook."

Michael Weiss added, "My wife and I just listened through my laptop speakers - she heard Yanny and I heard Laurel and now I feel like I'm living in a simulation."

User Dani said she was flashing back to "the dress". "And I want to know if the people hearing Yanny saw a blue and black dress and the people hearing Laurel saw a white and gold one," she wrote.

 

 

 

editors picks offbeat

Top Stories

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    News VIDEO: DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said there'll be no shortfall in the budget for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    • 16th May 2018 11:30 AM
    Coffs Harbour bypass announcement

    Coffs Harbour bypass...

    Video Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on the Coffs bypass.

    • 16th May 2018 11:47 AM
    Reading body language

    Reading body language

    Video Body language expert Allan Pease at The Advocate's Harbour Club.

    • 16th May 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners