Do you have a safe place to sleep tonight?

DO YOU have a safe, warm place to sleep tonight? More than 600 homeless people on the Coffs Coast don't and they are doing it tougher as winter settles in.

The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out intends to combat homelessness by raising awareness and funds to support the members of our community who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness.

In the past five years, this annual local event, an initiative of the C.ex Group, has raised more than $150,000 for local charities working to reduce homelessness. Already $35,000 has been raised by the 2018 event.

At the Sleep Out, 110 participants will experience what it's like to sleep outside for a night. They bring a blanket and pillow and then provided a cardboard box to sleep on, an evening meal of soup and bread roll and a light breakfast - replicating what you'd receive in a temporary shelter. C.ex Community Crew, employees of the group, volunteer their time each year to make the event happen.

The fundraising from this year's event will be evenly distributed between Bridging the Gap Mens Resource Centre, Homes for Heroes and Warrina Women & Children's Refuge. Representatives from each organisation will be at the Sleep Out, giving insight into their services.

C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out is June 27 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. For details to participate or donate visit cex.com.au