Do we have a wild dog problem?

Do you have uninvited visitors on your rural property?

Do you have uninvited visitors on your rural property?

WILD dogs have been high on the agenda of many land managers around Australia for a number of years. Many farmers are calling for assistance to control dogs.

The behaviour of wild dogs in the vicinity of populated areas in the Coffs Harbour region is being studied and some interesting findings are coming to light, including the long distances travelled by dogs.

As with many studies, looking into an issue can raise as many questions as it answers. Do we have a problem in rural areas on the Mid North Coast? Are dogs causing damage to livestock? Do we find signs of predation on native wildlife? Are we dealing with dogs or dingos? And what is the relationship to foxes and cats?

The Nana Glen Landcare Group is inviting anyone with an interest in this topic to attend a discussion of these questions and to explore options available to better control dogs, and maybe foxes, with local Landcare officer Pia Dollmann and LLS Biosecurity officer Mick Elliott .

The discussion will start at 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 14 at the Nana Glen Community Hall. Refreshments will be provided and bookings are essential.

To reserve your spot or for more information, Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare 66511 308 or book via coffsharbourlandcare.org.au.