Coffs Coast offers drought relief to struggling farmers

IF you're ready to do some good for the day, head on down to a local drop point and lend a helping hand to farmers suffering on the land from drought.

As part of Do Something Day, the C.ex Group has banded together with other local clubs and are collecting non-perishable donations, which will be transported out west and distributed to farmers.

"Our volunteers are spending today, tomorrow and Friday at local shopping complexes collecting items to be distributed to regional NSW farmers and their families," C.ex Group Community Relations Manager Sarah Pryor said.

NSW FARMERS AT BREAKING POINT UNDER PROLONGED DROUGHT

There will be different drop points across the Coffs Coast over the next couple of days. Today at Toormina Gardens, tomorrow at Coffs Central and Saturday at Park Beach Plaza.

Non-perishable donations can include foods, toiletries, baby products, clothes, school items and gift cards.

"Local clubs on mid north coast heard about the drought affecting Tamworth and the far north west and are banding together to help them out in a time of need," Ms Pryor said.

"Please provide our Aussie farmers in need with a donation whether it is a single item or a box of items, every little bit helps."

The C.ex Group is supporting drought affected farmers this week for Do Something Day!

Clubs NSW and News Corp have combined to Make a Difference, Make Someone Smile and Do Something!

Join us for Australia's biggest celebration of giving back.

We're recognising the extraordinary contributions by everyday locals within our communities. Being inspired to DoSomething by volunteering, making a donation or spreading some kindness.

