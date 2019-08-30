DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

BATTLE TO THE DEATH: The Woolgoolga Wolves and Northern Storm Thunder are in an elimination final this Saturday.

BATTLE TO THE DEATH: The Woolgoolga Wolves and Northern Storm Thunder are in an elimination final this Saturday.

ONLY four teams remain in the 2019 C.ex Group Men's Premier League, each of whom are quietly confident of taking home the title in two weeks time.

Saturday afternoon's highly anticipated game between the Woolgoolga Wolves and Northern Storm Thunder will be one for the ages.

Competing in the minor semi final, the winner of game will progress in the finals series while the loser will have to wait another year for premiership glory.

The sides have played each other three times this campaign to date, with the Thunder winning two of them.

For Woolgoolga, who re-entered the top flight this year after four seasons out, hosting a finals game marks an incredible return.

Club president Peter Knott is optimistic the fairytale won't be cut short on Saturday.

"The boys had a belief before the season they could make the finals," Knott said.

"I think that belief has come from the last few years building their way back into the premier league, they built a lot of momentum for themselves.

"Watching them over the last six weeks I think they have the belief they can win the whole thing. Anything can happen in the finals. They're hyped and ready to go."

Kick-off for the match is 3pm at High St in Woolgoolga.

In the other game this weekend, the Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions add the latest chapter to what's been a fierce rivalry over the last few seasons.

The Bombers only tasted defeat once on their way to the minor premiership in 2019, while the Lions had a wobbly boot on for the final six weeks of the competition before a big win over Westlawn Tigers in their last start.

The match kicks-off at 2pm Sunday at Ayrshire Park.