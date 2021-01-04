‘Do not watch with parents’: TV warning

Bridgerton fans are mortified by the explicit sex scenes as they watched the Netflix drama with their parents.

The period drama has it's fair share of intimate scenes as the men and women of Regency London's high society look for love.

Some fans not only found the romps in Bridgerton shockingly graphic but were also left in a very awkward position as they watched the characters get frisky with their parents, The Sun reports.

They expressed just how embarrassed they were as one fan tweeted along with a grimace emoji: "Who thought watching #Bridgerton with my parents was a good idea."

Another viewer certainly won't be making the same mistake twice as they penned: "Unwittingly watched #Bridgerton with my parents. It got too awkward mid way through episode 5 so I faked a coughing fit and went to get a glass of water … for the rest of the series. Learn from my mistakes, friends."

A third user posted: "#Bridgerton sex scenes are so embarrassing while watching the series with my parents."

#Bridgerton sex scenes are so embarrassing while watching the series with my parents — Mi sentite? (@Sasaprovaprova_) December 28, 2020

Sex scenes, are in fact, still awkward af with parents. even at my big age 😂 #Bridgerton — adaeze (@AisforAdaeze) December 28, 2020

Unwittingly watched #Bridgerton with my parents. It got too awkward mid way through episode 5 so I faked a coughing fit and went to get a glass of water...for the rest of the series. Learn from my mistakes, friends. — Danielle Hamilton (@dhahamilton) December 27, 2020

Who thought watching #Bridgerton with my parents was a good idea 😬 — Brigitte Jean-Louis (@BrigitteJL) December 26, 2020

Me watching Episode6 of Bridgerton with my parents 😬😬 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/012h3n5WPO — court (@court_court55) December 31, 2020

Phoebe Dynevor 25, who plays the lead character Daphne in the Netflix period drama, hailed the intimacy coordinator who ensured the sex scenes were both safe and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Dynevor told Grazia Magazine: "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne.

"And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past."

The show follows Daphne Bridgerton, who is the eldest daughter in a powerful and wealthy family and wants to meet a man and get married.

However, following the death of her father, Daphne must be chaperoned by her possessive older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is also struggling to find love.

Daphne also becomes a target for Lady Whistledown's scandal sheet.

Daphne then comes into contact with the insubordinate Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and they come together to develop a plan that will keep her safe.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Do not watch with parents': TV warning