VIDEO: Loyalties breaking between those speaking on murder

LOYALTIES are breaking between those who know the person, or people, responsible for the murders of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett, who disappeared in March 2013.

And CIB boss Detective Acting Inspector Scott Moon is pleading for those who are scared to come forward with information, to "have a conscience".

He told Rockhampton media crews yesterday there could be scope for some form of punishment for people withholding information about the murder, depending on the role they played in the disappearance of Robert and Chantal.

That would be determined on a case-by-case basis, Det Insp Moon said.

In recent developments, information from members of the public led to a search of Boundary Rd on Saturday morning.

A 25-strong SES party, along with a team of Rockhampton police officers, scoured a 100m by 20m block of land in Boundary Rd in Parkhurst.

The search through rugged terrain lasted about five hours, but Det Insp Moon said no items of interest were found.

He confirmed that people linked to those responsible for the murder of Robert and Chantal were starting to speak up, but some were afraid to come forward.

"There are members of the community who have shown loyalties and of recent times they have shown that loyalties break over time," he said.

"We know there are others out there who may have been loyal to the perpetrators of this violent crime and we call upon them to look inside themselves."

Investigators have spoken to about 500 witnesses so far.

Chantal's history:

Chantal Barnett went missing in early March 2013.

Police find Chantal's handbag, her Queensland driver's licence and Medicare card in Bowlin Rd in October 2014.