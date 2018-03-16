Do it all on a single breath

HAVE you ever wondered how people are able to dive down deep in the ocean on a single breath?

Now, you can be taught the right techniques and safely learn how to dive below the surface and explore the underwater world under the guidance and safety of a Jetty Dive PADI Freediver instructor.

Through the PADI Freediver certification, you will gain the discipline needed to stay safe during breath-hold dives through practical and theory elements.

"I think the freediver is more sport and fitness orientated rather than the diving as such. Certainly you go and see the underwater world, but it's more for the sport of doing it,” Jetty Dive owner Mike Davey said.

"We've been a little bit surprised with the interest so far. People we haven't had any contact with before have contacted us about it and a lot of scuba divers have shown a bit of interest too.

"South Solitary Island is a perfect spot to do the freediver and we believe it will work well with our normal operation.

"We don't think it will take over the world but feel it's a good opportunity to do something different.”

The three main phases of the course are:

Knowledge development about freediving principles through independent study or class sessions.

Confined water session to learn breath-hold techniques and static and dynamic apnea. The goal will to be to have a static apnea of 90 seconds and dynamic apnea of 25m.

Open water session to practise free immersion and constant weight freedives plus proper buddy procedures. The constant weight freedive goal will be to 10m.

For PADI Freediver, participants need to be 15years or older and the first course will take place next weekend and run as often as possible. Contact Jetty Dive, Coffs Harbour.