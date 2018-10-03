DNA of centuries-old dingo to shape dog's survival

DNA from a centuries-old dead dingo may hold the key to the dog's survival.

WITH dingoes on the cusp of becoming endangered, the DNA of a 350-year-old dead dingo might hold the key to the native dog's survival.

Dr Subashchandran Sankarasubramanian, a researcher from the University of the Sunshine Coast, will soon travel to the US to work on the DNA with scientists at the renowned Smithsonian Institute, after being awarded a $25,000 fellowship from the Queensland Government.

Dr Sankarasubramanian will look to sequence the entire genome of the 350-year old dingo, with the intention of using the sequence to identify genetically pure dingoes.

"One of the big issues facing the survival of the species is their inter-breeding with domestic dogs.

"The situation is so bad that we could very well see the loss of genetically-pure dingoes altogether.

"Given this inter-breeding has happened since European settlement of Australia, how do you measure a genetically-pure dingo?

"The answer is to go back before settlement, and, fortunately, our team has access to the bones of a 350-year old dingo, which provides an excellent baseline."

Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland-Smithsonian Fellowship Program presented recipients with a rare opportunity to collaborate with leading researchers at the world's largest museum and research complexes.

"The fellowship program has been running since 2001, and each year we see recipients coming back to Queensland with a wealth of knowledge to share and experiences to lean on, to the greater benefit of our state."

Dr Sankarasubramanian is one of three Queensland researchers to receive a Queensland-Smithsonian Fellowship this year along with Dr Ravinesh Deo from the University of Southern Queensland and Professor Trish FitzSimons from Griffith University.