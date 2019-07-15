Djoker claims historic Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic has reigned supreme at Wimbledon in an epic final against Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic gone back-to-back at Wimbledon after toppling Roger Federer in a five-set, near five-hour thriller that had fans around the world on the edge of their seats.

4.05am

Djokovic wins Wimbledon title

Djokovic did it.

Novak Djokovic has won the fifth Wimbledon title of his career, defeating Roger Federer 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 12-12 (7-3) in an incredible final on Monday morning (AEST) that will go down as one of the most memorable deciders ever seen at the All England Club.

Djokovic looked down and out on several occasions but was able to drag himself off the canvas and complete a five-set victory he will never forget - nor will the nearly 15,000 fans who packed into Centre Court for the thrilling contest.

The match made history on multiple levels. It was the longest ever men's singles final at Wimbledon, surpassing the 2008 epic between Federer and Nadal, and it was also the first time ever we've seen a tiebreak at 12-12 in the iconic Grand Slam.

A new rule was introduced this year whereby tiebreaks would be used to determine the result at 12-12 and it was fitting the first time it came into play was in the final.

If the first four sets were dramatic, the fifth was simply out of this world. Federer broke Djokovic to go up 8-7 and had two championship points but the Serb miraculously saved both of them, denying the Swiss his fairytale finish before turning the tables.

From 8-8 both players served strongly and we found ourselves at 12-12 as the tension reached breaking point. But Djokovic showed why he's such a champion, displaying remarkable stamina, skill and mental strength to hold on for an unforgettable win as he kept cool in the most important breaker of the match.

The pair traded sets after Djokovic won the first in a tiebreak and Federer's level dipped just enough for Djokovic to pounce when it mattered most in the fifth. The Serbian broke his longtime rival for the first time in the match to take the decisive advantage but Federer broke back and things went on serve for the remainder of the clash until Djokovic edged ahead in a thrilling finale.

The Serbian was nowhere near his best for much of the match but he willed himself to victory with nothing more than sheer determination even when key elements of his game were letting him down.

Djokovic's serve was off and, despite being widely considered the best returner tennis has ever seen, the world No. 1 couldn't muster a single break point opportunity in the opening three sets. Instead, he saved his best tennis for crucial tiebreaks in the first and third sets while Federer imploded.

The Swiss star let himself down badly in the breakers, shanking ground strokes as he handed his opponent easy win. In the first set tiebreak he botched three forehands and lost four straight points and it was a similar story in the third as he went down 7-4.

Normally so good in clutch moments, Federer couldn't match Djokovic in the high-pressure moments and the 32-year-old steeled himself to win a 16th grand slam title, moving to within two of Rafael Nadal.

"I think this was, if not the most exciting and thrilling final I was ever part of then definitely top two or three in my career against one of the greatest players of all time in Roger, who I respect a lot," Djokovic said.

"Unfortunately in these kind of matches, one of the players has to lose.

"It's quite unreal to be two match points down and come back ... and quite strange to play a tiebreak at 12-all too.

"He (Federer) inspires me for sure.

"I know I've said this before but when I was a boy ... this always has been the tournament for me. It's where I wanted to participate and where I wanted to win one day.

"It's extra special sharing it with my son in the crowd, my parents, my whole team."

2.20am

Fifth set

It's quickly turning into an all-time classic as the two superstars duke it out in the fifth and final set with Djokovic holding the 2-1 advantage.

But a nightmare double fault in the seventh game opened the door for Federer who got the match back on serve at 4-4.

This match has surpassed the lofty expectations I had for it. Unreal stuff. #Wimbledon — David Hinojosa (@hinojosa_david) July 14, 2019

The epic contest reached hour number four with the giants deadlocked at 6-6.

This final is absolutely ridiculous. #Wimbledon — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 14, 2019

Federer held a double championship point at 8-7, but Djokovic fought back and reeled off seven straight points to keep the contest going.

For the first time in Wimbledon history, the match will enter a fifth set tiebreak after reaching 12-12.

1.40am

Fourth set

History is against Federer now with the Swiss phenom 0-8 in Grand Slam finals when he falls behind two sets to one and Djokovic has come out strong to start the fourth, but Federer wouldn't be denied and claimed the double break to take the 5-2 lead.

But the back and forth continued with Djokovic bouncing back and breaking Federer before holding his own serve to get it back to 5-4.

The Swiss master regained his composure and pounced to take the fourth set and send the Wimbledon final into a deciding fifth set.

12.50am

Third set

Another set and another twist with Novak Djokovic now back and playing tennis like he is the world number one.

The Serbian bounced back but began to look frustrated as Federer's tactics continued to give him the advantage over his opponent.

#Djokovic starting to look frustrated now. Not happy with how he's playing. He can't seem to capitalise on any of his opportunities on the #Federer serve. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019

But just like he did in the first set tiebreak, Federer squandered key chances as he hit multiple unforced errors to hand Djokovic the two sets to one lead.

Whew, that was a bad, bad tiebreak from Federer. Djokovic knew the Federer backhand side could be charitable, but those were some major, major donations made.#Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 14, 2019

12.20am

Second set

Roger Federer responded in stunning fashion after the first set blunders to record the stunning 6-1 set victory and level things up.

The Swiss master was in complete control from the opening serve as Djokovic looked flat footed and stunned as to what was unfolding as the set was wrapped up in only 25 minutes.

The bizarre scenes left tennis fans in disbelief as the match completely flipped in what felt like the blink of an eye.

One of Wimbledon’s weirdest sets. Having plucked the tiebreak out of the fire almost looked like Djokovic tanked that. 7-6 1-6. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) July 14, 2019

12.10am

Fed's shocker cost him dearly

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are putting on a show at the All England Club with the world number one taking the first set in an arm-wrestle tiebreak.

Federer lost four straight points and shanked three forehands throughout the tie-break to completely botch every chance he had of securing the opening set.

Collapse from 5-3 up in the tiebreak from Federer. A set of chances for him that he didn’t convert. Could weigh heavily. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) July 14, 2019

The crowd was thoroughly behind the Swiss master, but it was his rival who claimed the early advantage after 58 minutes.

This is an absolute masterclass #wimbledon — NedsAU (@NedsAus) July 14, 2019

11.30pm

Early chance goes begging

Roger Federer had two opportunities to take the early break but squandered both as Novak Djokovic held to level it up at 2-2.

An early break would have been instrumental for the Swiss master and put the world number one the back foot.

Djokovic saves the first break point of the match to hold for 2-2. Federer will rue that inside out forehand that he hit long. #Wimbledon — Nikhila (@kokudum) July 14, 2019

Federer hasn’t faced a break point all day, but has mismanaged these tiebreaks so incredibly badly. #Wimbledon — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) July 14, 2019

That was the most bizarre set I have seen from Djokovic. Complete lapse in intensity and focus. 7-6(5), 1-6. #Wimbledon — Nikhila (@kokudum) July 14, 2019

Double fault from Djokovic ends a bizarre set. 6-1 Federer. Novak leaves the court at the end of that. — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) July 14, 2019

Four straight points to Djokovic and he takes the first set 7-6(5). Federer shanked on literally every big point in the tie-break and missed too many chances. #Wimbledon — Nikhila (@kokudum) July 14, 2019