Divisive town overhaul opens both sides of argument

Jasmine Minhas | 24th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
SMALL TOWN: Woolgoolga business is supporting the new town centre masterplan.
SMALL TOWN: Woolgoolga business is supporting the new town centre masterplan. Trevor Veale

NATURALLY, with any proposed change comes some opposition and the Draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan has proved to be no exception.

Since the draft plan was unveiled for exhibition in May, public scrutiny has divided the community.

Concerns arose around proposed plans, which would see parking spaces reduced, as well as the proposition that building height restrictions be increased to five storeys.

Because of the controversy, the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce held consultation sessions with residents and business owners to discuss the plan and have their final say before submissions closed.

The Chamber has since come forward revealing results from the night, saying the surveys taken shows the majority of residents and business owners believe the draft plan will increase tourism, enhance the village atmosphere and create more space for recreation.

Both the Chamber and the Northern Beaches Residents Association have come out in support of the plan.

"Working closely together has ensured all voices are heard and following the consultation evenings we feel the plan had, for the majority, some great support,” Chamber president Cherie Topfer said.

"We are aware a lot of the community feedback has been regarding parking. We understand a comprehensive study will be done on parking and we also fully support that.”

The Chamber further added that findings from the consultations were supported by a poll taken on the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches - What's Happening Facebook page, where a majority of users voted in support of the plan.

The Advocate received a number of letters and emails from disgruntled residents, with some taking issue with reduced parking because of their physical disabilities, and others who were fearful the draft plan would see Woolgoolga lose it's charm, potentially transforming it from a quiet village to a city.

Ms Topfer said the aim was to grow the town in a way that will retain the village atmosphere.

"What's important here is that Woolgoolga will retain its beachside, village atmosphere we all love but also provide for future development so we can ensure the longevity of the town and our tourism market that supports so many local businesses and families.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
