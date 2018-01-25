Diving into an animal caring career

TESTING the waters and getting a feel for taking care of marine life, six vet and animal bioscience students are pursuing their passions and learning along the way.

Hosted by Dolphin Marine Magic, the students are working in placement for a week with the animal care team under the guidance of Dr. Duan March.

"I'm really interested in marine life and my course allows us to do several placements so we can test out different types of animals that we might be interested in, do research and take care of them to put our foot in the door,” student Vinitha Vinod said.

"My favourite part has definitely been the interactions with the animals and getting to know their behavioural aspects.

Dr. March from DMM said the students do a split of practical and theory work including sea turtle post mortems, basic clinical work, seal ultrasounds and more.

"DMM's intern and volunteer programs are very popular and vacancies in this program are generally booked out for a year and a half in advance,” Leah Holmes, Marketing and function sales manager said.

"Students get a hands on experience working in various areas of an animal park and are mentored by staff members who share their wealth of information and knowledge with the participants.