Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby. Paul Donaldson
News

Diversions in place after truck roll over on Bruce at M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM

THE driver of a truck which rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning has been taken to hospital.

A 61-year-old Brisbane man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after his B Double semi trailer rolled onto the driver's side near the Alice St on ramp about 3.30am.

Queensland Police confirmed the truck was travelling north and initially both lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cleaned up a small diesel spill and left the scene at 5.40am.

The Chronicle understands there are still traffic detours in place.

bruce highway maryborough traffic truck roll over
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    Crime NORTHERN Rivers local scammed $80,000 after promise of inheritance.

    Energy customers need to make a switch

    premium_icon Energy customers need to make a switch

    Smarter Shopping Aussies first to whinge when they get ripped off yet many do nothing

    It's time for tunnel vision Coffs Harbour

    It's time for tunnel vision Coffs Harbour

    News Residents group calls on community not to settle for anything less

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Lifestyle It's no $11, but it is as cheap as they come.

    Local Partners