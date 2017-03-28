30°
Dive in before entries for Ocean Swims close

28th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
The countdown is on for Sunday's Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims.
The countdown is on for Sunday's Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims.

THE annual Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are on this Sunday and organisers are urging swimmers to register online before entries close on Friday to avoid paying a late fee.

Event Director Mick Maley said the event has attracted swimmers from as far as Canada, with a large contingent travelling to Coffs from across the state including Armidale, Tamworth and Sydney.

"The event is now in its 20th year and many people make the trip to Coffs each year for the swim because of its beautiful location and unique protected harbour,” Maley said.

"They can still enjoy the exhilaration of an ocean swim without contending with the large waves they may encounter at an open beach."

Olympic swimmer Brooke Hanson is the Ocean Swims ambassador for the 2017 event. Brooke says she can't wait to be part of the Coffs Ocean Swims again.

"Coffs Harbour is my second home and I'm counting down until Sunday's event," Hanson said.

The Coffs Ocean Swims cater for all ages and skills with the Beachside Radiology 2000m swim, the 600m swim around the Jetty and the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool 150m and 300m Junior swims for 8-14 year olds.

The events start at 8am on Sunday at the Jetty Beach.　

"Daylight savings ends on Sunday so everyone can enjoy a sleep in before heading to the beach for their swim," Maley said.

"We encourage Coffs Coast residents to come and take part or cheer on their family and friends as it is a great local event with all funds helping the local community."　

All proceeds from the Coffs Ocean Swims are donated to local charities and community groups including the surf clubs who assist with water safety, the Coffs Tri Club, the Disabled Surfers Association and the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak. 　

For further information and to enter the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims, go to www.villagesports.com.au.

Online entries close on Friday at 8pm. Late entries can be made on Sunday from 6.30am at the Yacht Club with a $10 late fee.

Dive in before entries for Ocean Swims close

