Screen grabs from a video from September in the Wuppa town camp of Tennant Creek show four separate fights between several young men. Picture: YouTube
Shocking video emerges of vicious fights

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Nov 2018 4:09 AM
A DISTURBING video has emerged showing four young men viciously punching and aiming kicks at each other's heads as large groups of milling bystanders goad them on.

The video caption claims it was filmed at Wuppa town camp in Tennant Creek.

The footage also captured a large crowd of locals - including children and a woman with a toddler on her hip - who watch on and can be seen barracking for the fighters and screaming out comments like "Harder! ... Harder!"

The video has had 20,374 views since it was uploaded on September 22.

Tennant Creek Mayor Steve Edgington said he did not condone any form of violence in the community.

"Council advocates for all communities in the Barkly region to be kept safe and free from violence," he said.

