Distraught Coffs family fly out to New Zealand

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan was in New Zealand on parliamentary business and will offer assistance to families including those of Jason Griffiths (at right) who has been critically injured.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan was in New Zealand on parliamentary business and will offer assistance to families including those of Jason Griffiths (at right) who has been critically injured.

FAMILY members of the Coffs Harbour man critically injured in the White Island volcanic eruption are on their way to Auckland to be by his side.

Jason David Griffiths, 33, was visiting the island with fellow Coffs Harbour locals Richard Aaron Elser, 32, and Karla Michelle Matthews, 32, who are still listed as missing.

Jason's aunt Lisa Smith says the family hold grave concerns for his welfare.

She understands he underwent surgery yesterday and has been flown to Auckland.

Most of the survivors of Monday's explosion have suffered severe burns both internally and externally.

Jason's mother Karen Griffiths and 80-year-old grandmother Alwyn Bosler flew out to Auckland at around 7.30am today (Wednesday).

Jason Griffiths from Coffs Harbour is believed to be in a critical condition after the White Island volcanic explosion.

Jason was employed at Toormina Woolworths and Lisa says the company jumped into action paying for emergency passports, flights and accommodation in New Zealand.

"They will be met in Auckland and given New Zealand money and a phone when they arrive," Lisa explained.

Cowper MP Patrick Conaghan was in New Zealand at the time on parliamentary business when the emergency unfolded.

He has offered his support to the local families.

"I was in New Zealand with a Parliamentary Joint Committee when the volcano tragedy occurred. My thoughts and prayers go out to all families affected by this event," Mr Conaghan said.

"I have been communicating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure that our residents affected have every assistance made available to them at this terrible time. The consular officials should be commended for all the support they have provided so far."

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Wednesday (December 11) .(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The volcano erupted in two massive explosions on Monday. It is one of New Zealand's most active, and questions are emerging as to why tourists were allowed to go there.

The volcano is located in the Bay of Plenty, about 48km from the east coast of New Zealand's North Island. GeoNet, New Zealand's geological hazard information site, says White Island has been classified as New Zealand's most active volcano since 1976, when it began 24 years of almost continuous eruption.

New Zealand police will meet with scientists today to asses whether it's safe to access White Island.