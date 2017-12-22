Menu
Login
News

Disqualified L-plater caught speeding, drink-driving

The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass.
The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

A DRIVER has been caught by police drink-driving and speeding while on a disqualified Learner's licence on the newly opened Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads upgrade of the Pacific Hwy.

According to the Mid North Coast Local Area Command, at around 7am on Wednesday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers detected the 18-year-old male travelling at 120kph in the 100kph zone near Nambucca Heads.

Police said a roadside breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.093.

The man's licence also showed he was disqualified from driving until April.

He was issued an infringement notice and was charged with Mid-range PCA, Drive while Disqualified and Breach of Bail.

He was refused bail and appeared at Macksville Local Court yesterday.

Topics:  drink driving learner driver macksville bypass mid north coast local area command nsw police speeding

Coffs Coast Advocate
Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a single-vehicle crash near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Pocket money for your recyclables

Terry Costello at the new Return and Earn facility at the Sawtell Hotel.

HOW does a bit of extra pocket money sound?

New 'Bypassed Towns' initiative for Macksville

New signs have been installed as part of a pilot program to promote Macksville and other bypassed towns in rural and regional NSW.

New signs installed to encourage visitors to Macksville.

What's causing the barking?

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Taining answers your questions.

Ask a professional your dog training questions.

Local Partners