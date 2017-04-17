Disqualified driver tests positive to drugs

The Toormina man was charged with a string of traffic offences.

A TOORMINA man has been charged with a number of traffic offences after he returned a positive roadside drug test and lied about his identity.

At the time he had also been disqualified from driving until 2033, according to NSW Police Media.

Officers stopped the man in Toormina around 1.55am on Saturday, April 15.

After returning a positive drug test result he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with state a false name, disqualified driving, refuse oral fluid test and two unrelated warrant matters.

He was refused bail and appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court the same day, April 15.

The driver was caught on Day 2 of state-wide Operation Tortoise which has been running over the Easter long weekend.