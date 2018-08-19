Menu
The 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police discovered weapons and drugs in his unregistered vehicle.
Police discover loaded rifle, bomb in car

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Aug 2018 6:48 PM

A MAN has been arrested after police discovered a number of weapons, including a loaded rifle and a bomb, in a car at Urunga.

At around 11pm on Friday night police located the vehicle on Pilot St. During a search of the car officers found a number of weapons including the loaded sawn-off rifle and bomb, as well as drugs.

The bomb squad were called  in to defuse the explosive device.

The motorist, who was driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified, was found nearby.

The 30-year-old man was charged with possession of firearms and drugs, drive unregistered vehicle, driving while disqualified and goods in custody.

He will face court on Monday, August 20.

