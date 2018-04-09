Disqualified driver arrested after high-speed pursuit

A man who led police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour faces court today.

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Around 11pm on April 8, officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District were patrolling on Earl St when they sighted a white Holden Commodore Sedan allegedly speeding.

A pursuit then began after the driver failed to stop as directed.

The driver allegedly travelled through a number of streets before his vehicle mounted a kerb and came to a stop on Bonville St.

He then allegedly attempted to flee the vehicle, but after a struggle police arrested the man and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He has been charged with police pursuit, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and resist officer and execution of duty.

He was refused bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.