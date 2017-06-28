20°
Dispelling the 'viral' myth

28th Jun 2017 7:30 AM

WE HAVE all seen them, those seemingly simple videos that 'go viral', gaining millions of views across the world.

It could be a guest on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, a dog chasing its own tail, or a hilarious in-flight safety video. Whatever the subject matter, there are some videos that capture the imagination of the world.

If a brand happens to be attached to the video in question, the exposure can literally change the business in a matter of days (US company Wren says its sales increased by a staggering 14,000% after their video First Kiss went viral).

It has to happen naturally

Sounds like the golden egg, and there are many marketers focusing on creating 'viral' content in the hope of securing this type of exposure for their business.

Experts say this focus is largely wasted.

Viral is a result that you simply cannot plan for. Like falling in love, viral cannot be forced.

What we can learn from viral

There are elements of viral content that can be studied and there are certainly things to be learned by keeping abreast of what content is capturing the attention of large groups of people.

When looked at over time, we can see common elements that we can incorporate into our own business' marketing strategies.

Sites such as viralvideos.com can help keep you up to date on the videos that are going viral, and it is an exercise worth undertaking, however, your own focus should be on your customers, not on how you can create content that will go viral.

Focus on your customers

In 2016, savvy marketers are moving away from focusing on viral content and more towards creating content that resonates with their audience.

Talk to the people who you really want to engage with; give them content that is relevant and interesting to them.

This is the type of content that is likely to be shared and commented on by your target audience, gaining your brand increased exposure.

This type of exposure may not be the fireworks that comes with going viral, but ultimately it is a more realistic and results-driven strategy that will serve you well in the long run.

Going viral is like winning Lotto - it's great if it happens, but don't count on it.

Coffs Coast Advocate
