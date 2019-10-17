Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
Politics

'Disgusted' Hanson upstages government

by Sam Clench
17th Oct 2019 1:34 PM

THE Senate has passed a motion, put forward by Pauline Hanson, to set up an inquiry into the performance of Australia's dairy industry and the profitability of farmers since the sector was deregulated in 2000.

It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.

Ms Hanson is currently boycotting "non-critical" votes in the Senate, and says that will continue until the government does something to help dairy farmers.

She wants it to re-regulate the dairy industry and set up a commission to fix a base price for milk.

"I'm just absolutely disgusted with Scott Morrison. He's not listening," she told The Sunday Mail over the weekend.

"Farmers are asking for help but they are turning their backs on them."

It isn't really clear what Ms Hanson means when she talks about "non-critical" legislation. The term is completely subjective.

Centre Alliance's Rex Patrick dismissed her boycott earlier this week.

"In actual fact, she's not on strike," he said.

"It's like being on a diet, except at breakfast, lunch time and dinner."

More Stories

dairy farmers drought relief pauline hanson scott morrison senate seniors-news

Top Stories

    Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    premium_icon Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    News A man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a replica gun at drivers on the M1 on Wednesday afternoon.

    New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

    premium_icon New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

    News A development application has been lodged to construct a new ‘industry leading’...

    Council-backed company earmarked for $27.5 million take-over

    premium_icon Council-backed company earmarked for $27.5 million take-over

    News Council's $2 outlay 17 years ago could return more than $1.5 million

    Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

    premium_icon Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

    News Eskimo Joe fans have something to toast a glass of red wine to, with the Aussie...