‘Disgraceful’: Cricket’s fury at dog act

Shane Warne says Ravi Ashwin's reputation will forever be tarnished after the Indian spinner's controversial run out of English batsman Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League on Monday night.

A match between the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab exploded when Ashwin took the bails off at the non-striker's end while Buttler was backing up.

The dismissal widely known as Mankading is considered to be against cricket's spirit of fair play and Buttler, who scored 69 off 43 deliveries, walked dejectedly back to the pavilion after an argument with Ashwin.

Warne led a chorus of outrage on social media. "So disappointed in Ravi Ashwin as a captain and as a person," Warne wrote. "All captains sign the IPL wall and agree to play in the spirit of the game. (Ashwin) had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to you BCCI - this a not a good look for the IPL.

"Ashwin's actions were simply disgraceful and I hope the BCCI doesn't condone this sort of behaviour in the IPL.

"As captain of your side you set the standard of the way the team wants to play and what the team stands for! Why do such a disgraceful and low act like that tonight? You must live with yourself and FYI - it's to late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act.

"Any player in the game that does that to anyone is an embarrassment to the game and as captain it's even more disgraceful."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan added: "If Jos Buttler had been warned well that's fine... if he hasn't and it's the first time I think Ravi Ashwin is completely out of order

"Watch how often this happens from now on!"

ASHWIN: 'NO REAL ARGUMENT'

The term Mankading - used when a bowler runs out a non-striker before delivery - was coined 70 years ago when Indian all-rounder Vinoo mankad twice ran out Bill Brown at the bowler's end during India's tour of Australia in 1947.

Ashwin defended his action, saying Buttler had gone too early. "No real argument to that. I didn't even load and he left the crease. It's always been my take on it, because it's my half of the crease," Ashwin said.

"We ended on the right side of it but those things are game-changers and batsmen need to be wary of it."

Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane also attempted to play down the controversy and said his team would take it "sportingly".

"We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call," he said.

But Royals coach Paddy Upton was miffed. "I looked at his team-mates and I'm not sure it represented his team-mates," Upton said. "I think we'll leave it up to the IPL fans to decide if that's the kind of things they want to see, and we'll leave it up to the cricket world to judge Ashwin's actions tonight. But for us, we're certainly here to play cricket and entertain the fans and be good role models for people who love the game."

There was widespread outrage from cricketers across the globe.

But there was some support for Ashwin too.

The match marked the return of Australia's Steve Smith, who scored 20 for the Royals as they lost by 14 runs.

Big-hitting Chris Gayle smashed 79 off 47 deliveries to steer Kings XI to 4/184, before they restricted the Royals to 9/170.