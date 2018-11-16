Foley takes out trash as he’s begged to drop ABC suit

Bin day at the Foley residence on Thursday. Picture: John Grainger

Bin day at the Foley residence on Thursday. Picture: John Grainger

LABOR elder John Faulkner is among a group of senior ALP figures trying to counsel disgraced ex-leader Luke Foley to drop plans to take defamation action against the ABC over allegations he groped a female reporter.

The Daily Telegraph understands several others have also spent the week since Mr Foley's downfall encouraging him to quietly retreat into retirement for his own sake and for the party.

They have been making the point he doesn't have the resources for the legal action, which ALP headquarters is refusing to fund.

Mr Foley is said to be weighing up dropping the action - though his mind is not yet made up.

It's understood he believes taking legal action is the only way to "maintain his innocence".

Mr Foley vehemently denies the accusation that he put his hand on ABC reporter Ashleigh Raper's buttocks after a Christmas function in 2016.

Yesterday, Mr Foley was carrying an array of household items outside his Concord home including a used nappy, empty egg carton and what appeared to be a leadership poster with a postage cylinder, which he placed in a council waste bin just after 8am.

He then loaded his car up with boxes - one had "Foley personal political" scribbled across it with red marker. He also placed a white collared shirt into his car and took out a large bag of garbage - even picking a few bits of rubbish from the road, ahead of bin night.

About half an hour later, Mr Foley was dressed in suit pants clutching a $30 bottle of Nemiroff vodka as his children walked past him ready for school.

He was then seen leaving from his driveway soon after.

It can also be revealed that Labor party heavyweights are telling Mr Foley that the ABC story is fading and launching the legal bid will involve credible witnesses paraded against him.

This group of Labor figures counselling Mr Foley also has concerns for his mental health after the public humiliation of having the allegations levelled against him.

One senior Labor source said: "We are regularly checking in on him."

After The Daily Telegraph revealed on Monday Mr Foley did not intend to come back to parliament this week, it can now be confirmed he will not return at all.

The government is continuing to put heat on Labor to expel Mr Foley, but new leader Mr Daley is rejecting the push.

Mr Foley led NSW Labor from the first week of 2015 before stepping down.

"Luke's paid a huge price - he's no longer the leader," Mr Daley said yesterday.

"He won't set foot in the parliament again - his public life is over.

"But Luke Foley also has a wife and kids and I don't want to grind him into dust.

"He's at home now with his family and he will not be returning."