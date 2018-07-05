DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

HEALTH experts warn that reusable shopping bags are perfect breeding grounds for E.coli, yeast and mould.

And pest experts warn they can also provide the ideal conditions­ for cockroaches.

Western Sydney University school of medicine senior lecturer­ Dr Vincent Ho said there was a much greater risk of foodborne illnesses from ­reusable bags than single-use bags.

Reusable bags, especially woven "green" bags which are more porous, can harbour bacteria which can cause food contamination and therefore health problems.

Shoppers at major Australian supermarkets have been caught short by the ban, which came into effect on July 1.

"Just the presence itself of raw meats does increase the contamination risk of a lot of these foodborne illnesses like E. coli," Dr Ho said.

While washing bags "does eliminate virtually all the pathogens", Dr Ho said research suggested most shoppers do not keep bags clean.

Researchers at the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University who queried shoppers in supermarkets across California and Arizona found 97 per cent said they did not regularly - if ever - wash their bags.

Sydney Reliance Pest Management owner Tommy Docos said he had dealt with several cockroach infestations that spawned from reusable cloth bags being stashed in cupboards.

"All cockroach species like them, but the main species that I've seen within those bags when they're stored in cupboards is German cockroaches which are a smaller breed," he said.

"We're definitely expecting more jobs. If people are going to use those bags more often they're going to be storing them in their homes which means there's more chance of cockroaches going to those areas."

ABC Pest Control director Warren Bailey said he had been called out several times to deal with cockroach infestations in bags from ALDI, which has never given out plastic bags since opening outlets in Australia.

A NSW Food Authority spokeswoman acknowledged reusable bags "can be a source of contamination" and urged shoppers to "make sure you regularly wash them".