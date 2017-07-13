Discovering their hidden artistic talents

PAINTING A PICTURE: Rob Herman at Woolgoolga and District Retirement Village is looking forward to the art show.

WHEN painting a house was the closest he'd ever coming to a paint brush before, at 87, Rob Herman was surprised to discover his knack for creating artworks.

Rob first attended art lessons with other residents at the Woolgoolga and District Retirement Village in March this year where he discovered how much he enjoyed painting, drawing and creating art.

"I was surprised, I still am. It's been a real eye opener, not just for me but for quite a few of us,” Rob said.

"It's nice, after all these years we can finally take our time and do something and see a result we're happy with.”

Rob is an outstanding man who has circumnavigated the world, twice. His artworks, along with other residents pieces are currently on display at the retirement village for the public to come along and check out.

Woolgoolga and District Retirement Village activities co-ordinator Kerri Williams is proud of the residents achievements and the transitions they've had from never drawing or painting to being able to produce pieces for the art show.

"When people first come in here, they grieve because they think they've lost their independence so my job is to encourage them, divert them and try to find things they'll have a go at,” Kerri said.

Proud of the artists work, Kerri organised a selection of artworks to be displayed at the Glenreagh art show earlier in the year which inspired her to create their own.

"It's a small group of residents who have done most of the artwork and it's been so rewarding watching them start from a blank piece of paper to producing amazing artwork.

"It just goes to show they don't come in here to sit in a corner, they still have their skills and want to use them.

"It is the most rewarding thing to see and that's why we want to show them and put that bit of work in, it empowers them.”

The art program has been running at the retirement village for around 18 months and caters for people of all skill and cognitive levels.

Families, friends and members of the public are invited to visit the Woolgoolga and District Retirement Village Resident's art show between 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow.