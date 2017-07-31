Discover what's on the Terry bucket list

TICKED OFF: Sebastian Terry has a bucket list in life the rest of us can only dream about.

WHAT'S on your bucket list?

Some people are list fanatics while others are happy to go with the flow.

Then there's Australian-born Sebastian Terry, committed to an inventory for a lifetime of adventure.

Filled with sadness over the loss of a close friend at a young age, Sebastian created a bucket list of 100 things he wanted to achieve and slowly started to tick them off.

Little did he know his list would lead to a string of extraordinary experiences including writing his own book 100 Things and becoming the star of a Discovery Channel documentary based on his life.

The eventual reality TV show aired across the United States last year.

ETC in association with McGrath Estate Agents are thrilled to be bringing this bucket list guru, international celebrity, author and TV star to Coffs Harbour in September.

Sebastian's story is unlike any other.

It's not just about a bucket list but something more far reaching - permission, choice, growth and connection.

Sebastian's presentation is bound to inspire and motivate you to live a life less ordinary.

While he is in Coffs Harbour, ETC with partners and sponsors have a few surprises for guests at the lunch with details revealed soon.

Don't miss this amazing event and who knows?

You may just be able to cross something off your own bucket list.

ETC Business Leaders lunch with Sebastian Terry

Thursday, September 7, from 12-2pm.

Novotel Coffs Harbour

Tickets $60 plus GST (includes lunch)

Book at etcltd.com.au or call 6648 5400.