25°
News

Discover what's on the Terry bucket list

ETC Better Business with Robyn Simon | 31st Jul 2017 4:30 AM
TICKED OFF: Sebastian Terry has a bucket list in life the rest of us can only dream about.
TICKED OFF: Sebastian Terry has a bucket list in life the rest of us can only dream about. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT'S on your bucket list?

Some people are list fanatics while others are happy to go with the flow.

Then there's Australian-born Sebastian Terry, committed to an inventory for a lifetime of adventure.

Filled with sadness over the loss of a close friend at a young age, Sebastian created a bucket list of 100 things he wanted to achieve and slowly started to tick them off.

Little did he know his list would lead to a string of extraordinary experiences including writing his own book 100 Things and becoming the star of a Discovery Channel documentary based on his life.

The eventual reality TV show aired across the United States last year.

ETC in association with McGrath Estate Agents are thrilled to be bringing this bucket list guru, international celebrity, author and TV star to Coffs Harbour in September.

Sebastian's story is unlike any other.

It's not just about a bucket list but something more far reaching - permission, choice, growth and connection.

Sebastian's presentation is bound to inspire and motivate you to live a life less ordinary.

While he is in Coffs Harbour, ETC with partners and sponsors have a few surprises for guests at the lunch with details revealed soon.

Don't miss this amazing event and who knows?

You may just be able to cross something off your own bucket list.

ETC Business Leaders lunch with Sebastian Terry

Thursday, September 7, from 12-2pm.

Novotel Coffs Harbour

Tickets $60 plus GST (includes lunch)

Book at etcltd.com.au or call 6648 5400.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  100 things bucket list discovery channel etc business leaders mcgrath estate agents novotel coffs harbour robyn simon sebastian terry

Meth deaths double in six years

Meth deaths double in six years

THE number of Australians killed as a result of methamphetamine use has doubled in just six years, shocking new data shows.

Better public safety measures needed on the breakwall

The moment large waves crashed over Coffs Harbour's South Wall injuring people. After a large swell warning was issued the gate locking the wall was reopened to the public.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Police search for clues in Toormina child approach case

Police appealing for information after 12 year-old boy approached.

Local Partners

Girder deliveries for Pacific Highway upgrade

TWO 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD over next two weeks.

Rolling on: mother and son reflect on near tragic ordeal

amart gives new bike to family that was hit by wave on south sea wall. Amart mech Levi Gray, Mother Rachel Cox, assitant store manager Lisa White and Jono Cox (9yrs).. 26 July 2017

A day at the harbour turned into a near tragedy

Make your plans today

Catch Fat Picnic at the Hoey Moey.

Family fun or a night out, check out what's on this weekend.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

THE British singer isn’t only funny in person, he’s also hilarious on social media, and his most recent tweet proves why James Blunt has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

These are some of the celebs who have fallen foul of the law

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1-14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Absolute prime location...

61 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Whether you love the horse racing or not, this well presented home is ideal for anyone, situated on 904m2 in a prime location. It's been in the hands of one...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

Home Sweet Home

41 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $549,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home, located in a popular family estate will tick all the boxes. From the moment you enter the front door...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Home Backing Private Acreage, Close to Beach

57 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $610,000

With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter