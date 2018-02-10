Discover a new world in our backyard

UNDER THE SURFACE: A pod of common dolphins swimming off the Coffs Coast.

RAINFORESTS, freshwater swimming holes, picturesque beaches and our stunning headlands are all strong candidates in attracting visitors to the area but have you ever wondered what the Coffs Coast has to offer offshore?

Solitary Islands Marine Park, off the Coffs Coast, is an ideal location for divers and fishermen to explore offering a diverse range of fish and memorable experiences.

When heading offshore, the thrill of the day is not knowing what you will be coming home with, whether it be fish or an experience you will remember for a lifetime like motoring along with a pod of hundreds of dolphins or jumping in the water and swimming side by side with a manta ray.

According to the Department of Primary Industries, the East Australian Current from the north meets cooler currents from the south, allowing both tropical and temperate species to thrive.

During the year, we will have visiting marine creatures including the Humpback whale, manta rays, pelagic fish including dolphinfish and marlin.

Resident marine animals include colonies of the threatened grey nurse shark, jewfish and turtles.

When the swell calms down and the weather forecast looks promising, it's a common site to see the boat ramp car park full and spilling over to the old Deep Sea Fishing Club site.

Have a browse through the images below of a handful of the small and large marine creatures found off our coast line and let us know your most memorable experience in the Solitary Islands Marine Park.