Disaster support flows to Corindi community

There is more help on the way for residents of Corindi following a severe storm which inundated properties and caused widespread damage.

Assistance through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements is now available and can include emergency financial assistance and grants for essential household items and structural repairs to property.

Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan said the community experienced major disruptions due to the heavy rainfall and the repairs are expected to be “extensive”.

“This funding will help our communities get back on their feet,” Mr Hogan said.

The storm, which hit on the morning of February 25, caused significant damage in Corindi with early estimates suggesting more than 10 homes will have to be rebuilt.

A shed is left in the middle of a field after being destroyed by flash flooding. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The storm also caused flooding in nearby Nana Glen and was responsible for the dramatic train derailment at Hilltop Farm Riding Centre.

“The assistance being announced will help cover the costs associated with the operational response and repairing damaged homes and essential public assets, such as roads,” Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said.

Financial assistance is available for Coffs Harbour City, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore City, and Richmond Valley Council areas.

Images from residents in Corindi who were impacted by the major storm event on Thursday February 25, 2021.

Assistance available under the DRFA may include:

– Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged.

– Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.

– Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations freight subsidies for primary producers, and grants to eligible non-profit organisations.

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.

To apply for a concessional loan or grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at www.emergency.nsw.gov.au