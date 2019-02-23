Miller claims miracle ironwoman series victory

SHE was a bridesmaid at her sister's wedding recently and in numerous past races, but when it came to the finale of the Nutri-Grain series Georgia Miller was the centre of attention.

In wild conditions at Wanda Beach in Sydney, Coolangatta Gold champion Miller produced the race of a lifetime to dislodge training mate Maddy Dunn from the top of the scoreboard and claim her first professional ironwoman crown.

Miller had to win the stacked eight-women final and hope Dunn finished seventh or worse, an unlikely scenario at the start of the race run in 1.2-1.8m waves and a howling south-easterly.

But big seas, wild winds and an untimely capsize off her ski had Dunn finishing at the rear of the pack and Miller claiming both the round honours and the Nutri-Grain ironwoman crown.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it happened that way," Miller said.

"I had no idea where Maddy was in the race. I only realised I'd won the series when someone told me she was last. I just don't know how it happened."

Miller made life tough for herself by missing one of the six rounds to attend her sister's wedding.

Win or lose the series, Miller said it was a decision she would never regret.

But the 22-year-old now has a series victory she will never forget, becoming the first Sydney born-and-bred ironwoman to claim the title in a decade.

"Naomi Flood was a hero of mine and she was also from the Northern Beaches," Miller said.

"She came up to me after the race and said, you know, I won my first series 10 years ago. How special is that."

Flood now trains Miller at the Gold Coast Northcliffe club, where the new series champion moved to in the off-season to train with Dunn and former series champion Harriet Brown.

Dunn, who finished last in the third race of the eliminator format on Saturday, finished second in the series overall. Australian champion Lana Rogers was third.

In a breakout season, Miller also won get first Coolangatta Gold and world ironwoman crowns.