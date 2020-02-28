Disaster assistance now available on Mid North Coast

Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen taken during February 2020 flooding.

ONE week people were seeking assistance from fire damage and now, it’s storm and flooding disasters.

Disaster assistance is now available to help people and businesses in Bellingen, Nambucca and Kempsey impacted by storms and flooding.

Assistance to these three local government areas was announced on Tuesday when Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud extended the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to a further 15 council areas.

“There have been serious disaster events which caused significant damage to roads, electricity, infrastructure, motor vehicles, businesses and residential properties,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Importantly, a range of practical assistance measures are now available to support the affected communities with their recovery.”

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan welcomed the assistance, which was provided to the Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie-Hastings local government areas earlier this month.

“The assistance … will help severely impacted individuals, small businesses and farmers recover from the severe storms we have experienced over the past month or so,” he said.

“Grants are also available to assist individuals with the cost of replacing damaged essential household items such as bedding, furniture, clothing and white goods.

“Concessional interest rate loans for direct damage to small business and farms are also available, plus there are transport freight subsidies for farmers for up to 50 per cent on the carriage of livestock and fodder.

“If you have been severely impacted by storms or flood water, consider calling the relevant authorities to see if you are eligible for assistance.”

Disaster recovery arrangements are now in place for 71 local government areas across New South Wales.

If residents are uninsured or have low income and would like information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

If residents require assistance to replace damaged essential household items or would like to apply for a grant contribution toward essential structural repairs to their home to make it safe and inhabitable contact 1800 018 444.

If a business or farm has been affected by storms or flood damage contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

If a sporting group or charity has been affected and requires assistance to restore essential facilities contact NSW Treasury on 9228 4380.

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au

Some assistance grants are subject to income and asset testing.