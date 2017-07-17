22°
Disaster assistance now available in Bellingen, Nambucca

Jasmine Minhas
| 17th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said today's announcement takes the total number of disaster declared local government areas to 10 and will speed up the recovery process in communities affected by the disaster.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said today's announcement takes the total number of disaster declared local government areas to 10 and will speed up the recovery process in communities affected by the disaster. Scott Powick

DISASTER assistance has now been made available for six additional local government areas, including Bellingen and Nambucca.

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan and NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant made the announcement today and said it was in response to the storms and floods that affected parts of the east coast in March.

Assistance is being provided under the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recover Arrangements.

The areas which will now receive NDRRA assistance includes Bellingen, Clarence Valley, Kempsey, Lismore, Nambucca, Richmond Valley, Shellharbour, Tenterfield, Wingecarribee and Wollongong.

Minister Grant said today's announcement takes the total number of disaster declared local government areas to 10 and will speed up the recovery process in communities affected by the disaster.

"This assistance will allow local governments to get on with the job of rebuilding damaged infrastructure, like roads,” Mr Grant said.

Assistance available under the NDRRA include:

  • Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged.
  • Support for local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.
  • Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations.
  • Freight subsidies for primary producers.
  • Grants to eligible non-profit organisations.

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
