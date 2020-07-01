‘Disappointed’ president breaks the bad news

GOOD MEMORIES: The Coffs Harbour Comets celebrate a try the last time they met the Grafton Ghosts.

THE Coffs Harbour Comets will not be fielding a senior side in 2020.

The news broke last night as Comets president Steve Gooley announced via the club’s Facebook page that despite trying to make alternative arrangements, they would not be playing.

He said their attempts to join the NRRRL competition were hampered by Group 1 clubs not committing to travel.

The introduction of Coffs Harbour into the Group 1 competition could have meant clubs as far away as Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads would be making the long trip south.

“It is very disappointing. But I am proud that we didn’t leave any stone unturned and we had an enormous ‘crack’ to do the right thing by our players, supporters and sponsors,” Mr Gooley said.

“It was even more disappointing knowing we had really strong teams in all grades for 2020.”

T he decision comes after a tumultuous few weeks for Group 2 rugby league, in which Grafton Ghosts, Sawtell Panthers and Woolgoolga Seahorses all dropped out of the competition due to the impacts of coronavirus.

Following the 2019 premiers decision to walk away, Group 2 CEO Jim Anderson announced the season was off, before the Group 2 board backtracked less than 24 hours later to announce there was still a chance the season may go ahead.

In more positive news, junior football is on the horizon for Coffs Harbour clubs and Mr Gooley said training would begin for the Comets this Thursday for a July 18 kick off.

“It would be good if everyone can now get behind the juniors.”