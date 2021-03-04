Disagreement on housing crisis “champagne problem”

House hunters queue outside a home in Robert Garrett St, Coffs Harbour. With few houses on the market and a growing number of people looking to relocate to the region, prices are rising as people look to outbid one another. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Federal MP Pat Conaghan has weighed in on controversial comments by the NSW Deputy Premier characterising the housing crisis as a “champagne problem”.

Highlighting the plight of families being forced into homelessness because of rising rents, Mr Conaghan said the comments from his Nationals counterpart John Barilaro represented a misunderstanding of the issue.

“I think to call it a champagne problem is a misunderstanding of the disadvantage of not only vulnerable people but people on moderate to middle incomes,” he said.

“To me, that description doesn’t reflect the opportunities available.”

In a wide-ranging discussion on the issues facing both renters and first home buyers, Mr Conaghan emphasised that he believed the primary problem at the moment was a lack of housing supply and, like some State MPs, seemed to point the finger at local councils.

Pat Conaghan. Photo: Tim Jarrett

He said the “1950s way of living” such as the classic quarter acre block may have to be reconsidered and smaller blocks which still allowed “a bit of a backyard” should be looked at.

“Councils need to look at the way they do things and cut red tape and allow for developers to work in a different sphere and without over regulating and overcharging developers to provide that housing,” he said.



Mr Conaghan added that some crown lands were “wasted”, with councils picking up the maintenance bills when they could be “gifted” to charities for the development of social and affordable housing.

Coffs Harbour City Council, facing well known challenges relating to the geography of the LGA, has previously defended its record on new dwelling approvals and already has a housing strategy which puts greater emphasis on higher density living in urban areas.

Council’s Compact City Program, outlined in its Local Growth Management Strategy, focuses on delivering growth through higher density infill development to minimise the urban footprint in key areas like Park Beach.

Long term, the strategy aims to create “a more vibrant and cosmopolitan place where people live, work and play” around the Jetty and Park Beach areas.