Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 41-year-old disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care. He will now face court.
A 41-year-old disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care. He will now face court.
Crime

Disability worker charged over sexual assault

by Kathryn Bermingham
11th Aug 2020 6:53 PM

An Adelaide disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care.

The 41-year-old man from the northeastern suburbs was arrested by detectives on Sunday night and charged with sexual assault offences.

Police said they were working closely with the Department for Human Services to investigate the matter.

The arrested man was bailed and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in September.

The charges come the week after disability carer Rosa Maione faced court charged with the manslaughter of Ann Smith, who had cerebral palsy.

Ms Smith died in April from severe septic shock, multi-organ failure and other complications.

Police have previously said the 54-year-old spent the last year of her life confined to a cane chair at her Kensington Park home.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Disability worker charged over sexual assault

court crime sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kooky Covid hobby No1: cat castles

        Premium Content Kooky Covid hobby No1: cat castles

        Pets & Animals We know Cheryl Cooper isn’t the only one to take up a slightly crazy Covid-induced hobby and we want to hear about yours.

        Coffs koala park proposal gets government support

        Premium Content Coffs koala park proposal gets government support

        News “This is a small but significant win that sets us on the path to save this...

        Is this the best netball side Coffs has ever seen?

        Premium Content Is this the best netball side Coffs has ever seen?

        Netball Under 15s punching well above their weight as strong form continues

        SURF WARNING: Large, powerful swell forecast for Coffs Coast

        Premium Content SURF WARNING: Large, powerful swell forecast for Coffs Coast

        News Bureau of Meteorology forecasts hazardous surf conditions will batter the Coffs...