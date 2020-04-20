Menu
The man will appear at Macksville Local Court next month.
Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

Jasmine Minhas
20th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
A BOWRAVILLE disability support worker has been charged over allegations he indecently assaulted one of his clients on several occasions.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation last month after receiving reports a 21-year-old man had allegedly been sexually touched by the 65-year-old support worker.

Following extensive enquiries detectives arrested the man at a home in Bowraville after midday on Friday, April 17.

He was taken to Macksville Police Station and was charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual touching another person without consent.

Police allege the man sexually touched the younger man several times between January and March this year while providing disability support services.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and will appear at Macksville Local Court on May 7.

