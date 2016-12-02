32°
Disability no beach barrier

2nd Dec 2016 4:00 AM
NO BOUNDARIES: Adam is vision impaired but doesn't let that stop him and he is determined to stand up on the surfboard.
NO BOUNDARIES: Adam is vision impaired but doesn't let that stop him and he is determined to stand up on the surfboard. ROBERT WATKIN

LAST week about 100 people gathered at Woolgoolga Main Beach to be involved a unique, safe and fun surfing event.

Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association held a surf day at Main Beach, allowing people from all walks of life with any disability to enjoy the water while learning to surf.

With 20 participants, 20 carers, 30 helpers and 33 experienced helpers, surfers in Woolgoolga were given multiple chances to give their all.

Students from Woolgoolga High School, Coffs Jetty High, Bishop Druitt College and John Paul College were among the volunteers.

Local association president Robyn Woods said: "Woopi is wonderful, it's one of the best beaches to hold our surf days in the region."

 

Jason Ghuman stood up for the first time at the Woolgoolga surf day.
Jason Ghuman stood up for the first time at the Woolgoolga surf day. ROBERT WATKIN

Ms Woods became involved seven years ago when she saw a woman with cerebral palsy she previously supported going out on a surfboard.

She understood the effort involved just to get the woman to the beach that morning, the courage the woman showed and the trust her family put in the people there who the woman met as total strangers and would become friends with.

"I love that people from all walks of life come together for one purpose, to show kindness to others," she said.

Surfers were presented with a certificate and enjoyed a barbecue lunch after each session.

Surf days are run at Jetty Beach, Woolgoolga Main Beach and Scott's Head, building communities and relationships.

Their next surf day will be on Saturday, January 7.

To get involved, call Robyn Woods on 0400 433 149 or visit the Facebook page, Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association.

