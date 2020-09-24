Bellingen Shire Council deputy mayor Jennie Fenton has been elected for another year. She is congratulated by mayor Dominic King.

Jennie Fenton has been re-elected Deputy Mayor of Bellingen Shire Council.

She will continue in the role up until the postponed local government elections on September 4, 2021.

Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King, congratulated Cr Fenton on her second appointment to the position and said he was looking forward to continuing to work with her across the range of opportunities and challenges our shire presents.

“Cr Fenton was popularly elected in the September 2016 Local Government Elections and brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience as a passionate scientist, disability advocate and community activist,” Cr King said.

Cr King said moving forward it would be business as usual in the lead-up to next year’s September 2021 elections.

“I will continue to work with my fellow Councillors to ensure that we are a resilient community and that our shared vision for a sustainable future is realised.”