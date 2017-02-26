25°
Director takes on Pratchett

Wendy Andrews | 26th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
SIT BACK AND RELAX: Let Beckley Vincent and the cast of Wyrd Sisters take you on a journey at Jetty Memorial Theatre.
SIT BACK AND RELAX: Let Beckley Vincent and the cast of Wyrd Sisters take you on a journey at Jetty Memorial Theatre. Trevor Veale

HE IS quick-witted, uses expressive language and gesticulates wildly while telling stories. As he speaks his eyes dart around the room, missing no detail, and as each sentence begins you get the impression his mind is already three steps ahead.

Beckley Vincent is a creative force. Well-known and respected in local theatre circles, he has spent 12 years "on and off" working the travelling theatre circuit throughout the country and has a passion for performing arts that is unquestionable.

The next project for this self-admitted "huge fan" of Terry Pratchett is directing a CHATS production based on one of the author's novels, Wyrd Sisters.

Beckley is excited about this upcoming show and recalls how he discovered the work of Pratchett purely by chance.

"Just before I turned 18 I was staying in a backpackers' hostel and ran into a bunch of Scandinavian travellers," he said.

"We all had a big night. A really big night."

In the morning Beckley woke a little the worse for wear. The backpackers had checked out but had left behind a Terry Pratchett novel.

"I got a coffee, grabbed the book and didn't stop reading until I finished, I devoured it," he said.

"Later I went to the library, got all his books and read them multiple times."

Pratchett has described his work, Wyrd Sisters, as "Shakespeare turned up so far the knob falls off".

"His work is so inventive, so intelligent, there are layers within layers and Wyrd Sisters is a play that operates on so many levels," Beckley said.

"As a director I'm coming at this play at three levels. Appealing to people who have no idea who Terry Pratchett is and just want a good story; then there are fans who will have certain expectations of the look and feel of the play and then there is another level - the in jokes. All those hidden references to other works, both classic and contemporary, which are woven into the play for the benefit of those who do, or really know, their theatre.

"The other day someone saw me with the book as I was making notes. She asked me about it and I told her I was directing a play based on the novel. She said she wouldn't normally go to the theatre but for something based on Terry Pratchett she would definitely go. That's the level of his appeal."

Loosely based on Macbeth and Hamlet (some say there are even touches of Marx Bros in there), a colourful cast of characters that includes a wicked duke and duchess, the ghost of a murdered king, dim-witted soldiers, a jester, a missing infant and three witches will take you on a journey in a fantasy kingdom with plenty of plot twists and turns.

"This is a good solid comedy," Beckley said.

"There is no Shakespearean language. It's not a Shakespeare spoof, it's a satirical play and Terry Pratchett is a master at satire. If we don't have a few new fans of Pratchett at the end I'd be very surprised."

Directing a fantasy has its challenges. In local theatre you don't have the advantage of green screen or a huge Hollywood special effects team to set the scene.

"When I direct I like to incorporate all the space," Beckley said.

"There's one scene where the actors get lost in the forest so I have them wandering the aisles of the theatre. This is total immersion theatre.

"There are also two big set changes in this play and, rather than bore the audience with the lights down and us changing sets, Iworked it into the play so the action just continues without interruption.

"We've been in rehearsal since November and we're still laughing, which is testament to the script and a great local cast. If the cast is having a good time it translates to the audience.

"The joy of this show is that it plays around with Shakespeare without being Shakespeare. I guarantee you'll have a good laugh."

WYRD SISTERS

March 23-April 1

Jetty Theatre

Tickets: box office & online

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  chats productions jetty memorial theatre terry pratchett

