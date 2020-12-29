Dire forecast for end of year weather

Much of Australia can expect a wet end to the year, with thunder and rain storms predicted across the eastern half of the continent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw

Much of Australia can expect a wet end to the year, with thunder and rain storms predicted across the eastern half of the continent.

The east coast and parts of the inland areas could be battered by severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rain this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

Those showers will drench Queensland and NSW, and push into Victoria by New Year's Eve, before continuing south to Tasmania and southeast South Australia.

The northern part of the continent will see a technical break in the monsoon period - but that doesn't mean it won't rain.

"It'll still be fairly active with showers and storms," BOM meteorologist Sarah Scully said.

Townsville in Queensland had a preview of the wet week with rain overnight.

Western Australia will be the exception. Residents there can expect dry heat and elevated fire dangers.

The wet weather across the east is La Nina in action, according to the bureau.

That's a weather phenomenon linked to the shifting pattern of sea surface temperatures through the Pacific and Indian Oceans, which impacts rainfall and temperature variations in Australia.

Typically, La Nina is associated with heavier rainfall and increased numbers of tropical cyclones.

"The rising humidity is quite typical of the La Nina pattern," Ms Scully said.

Those conditions follow some fairly intense winds in Victoria, which knocked down at least 604 trees and caused locals to report 119 instances of damaged buildings.

New Year’s Eve in Sydney is expected to be a wet and cloudy affair. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw

Experts measured winds as fast as 117km/h in the Melbourne suburb of Fawkner, and other spots like St Kilda and Wilsons Promontory also saw damaging winds.

There was also a sudden drop in temperatures on Sunday night. Just after 6pm, the temperature fell by 10 degrees in Melbourne in the span of just five minutes.

"It brought an end to the short-lived burst of summer in southeastern Australia," Ms Scully said.

Below is the New Year's Eve outlook for Australia's capital cities:

SYDNEY

Expect a shower or two, and a cloudy sky. Temperatures could range from 16 to 19 degrees.

BRISBANE

Likely to see a wet New Year's Eve, with showers and temperatures ranging from 22 to 28 degrees.

MELBOURNE

Rain is possible and cloudy skies look likely. The temperature could range from 15 to 25 degrees.

CANBERRA

The nation's capital will see similar conditions to Melbourne: overcast skies with a chance of rain. Expect temperatures between 14 and 25 degrees.

ADELAIDE

Fine and sunny, with a maximum temperature of 29 and a minimum of 14 degrees expected.

HOBART

Possible showers. Temperatures are expected to range from 13 to 18 degrees.

DARWIN

A shower or two looks likely, and a New Year's storm is also possible. Temperatures should be between 24 and 32 degrees.

PERTH

New Year's Eve should be sunny in Perth. Temperatures will range from 18 to 31 degrees.

Originally published as Dire forecast for end of year weather