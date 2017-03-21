Diplomatic insight into women's rights

AMBASSADOR to Lebanon Greg Miles will visit Coffs Harbour next week to speak with a number of different groups in the community.

In particular, Mr Miles would like to meet with the women of Coffs Harbour to discuss the Middle Eastern situation.

BPW will be hosting a small luncheon at Urban Espresso on Thursday, March 30.

The agenda will be a 20-minute presentation from Mr Miles, then a chance for attendees to ask some question.

Mr Miles is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently acting high commissioner to Fiji and high commissioner to Tuvalu for nearly three years.

He has also served as ambassador to Kuwait and Australia's representative in Ramallah, with earlier postings in Amman and Riyadh.

Mr Miles was a member of the Baghdad Embassy opening team in 2003 and served with the Peace Monitoring Group in Bougainville.

The event will start at noon with networking before a 12.30pm start of formal proceedings, finishing by 1.30pm.

There will be the choice of a two-course salad lunch and dessert. Cost is $32.50 per head.

