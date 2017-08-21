Dingoes show bite when it counts

ONE STEP AHEAD: Danny Rohwer breaks away down the right side for Orara Valley in the crucial win over Maclean.

NEEDING nothing less than three points from its final match of the season to reach the semi finals, Orara Valley produced the goods when they were most needed.

The Dingoes opened the scoring early against Maclean through Navrin Deane and an equaliser looked unlikely as the defence was rarely threatened.

Throughout the first half young Jacob Riley-Hills was dangerous down the left side and he was rewarded after the break for his hard work when he headed in a goal to double the lead.

Orara Valley coach Joel Finlayson was thrilled with how his players met the challenge of the knockout situtaion.

"We worked on a few things through the week trying to contain what I'd seen from Maclean recently," Finlayson said.

"I think we pretty much got it spot on."

Maclean dragged a goal back with 20 minutes remaining when Daley Durrant scored.

The Dingoes thought they had a third goal but the linesman disallowed it with an explanation that would've done JFK's magic bullet theory proud.

No harm done though as Orara held on to win.

The first of the two-leg semi finals are this weekend. Orara Valley hosts Coffs United on Saturday afternoon while Urunga travels to Boambee.