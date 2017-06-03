Dingoes in the middle of a tough stretch

LEAP OF FAITH: Orara Valley's faith in its own game plan faces another test today when the Dingoes host Coffs United.

ORARA Valley is in the middle of a difficult three week stretch.

Last week it was Sawtell. Today it's Coffs United and next week it's Urunga.

That's the three teams in the four alongside Orara Valley and Dingoes coach Joel Finlayson is confident his team will come out the other side of it with confidence high.

"It's a test for us but we're up for it," Finlayson said.

"I don't think any team is dominant this year, it's pretty even across the board.

"I know Coffs United and Urunga have the reputation of being the hard ones to beat but at the end of the day they're just football teams and anyone can beat any other team on any day."

In act one of the trilogy, Orara Valley failed to cover itself in glory going down 3-0 to Sawtell.

Finlayson said he could forgive a scoreline that he doesn't believe was as bad as it looks on paper.

"I wouldn't say Sawtell was better than us we just didn't execute and they did," he said.

"Everyone has off days and we had one."

The coach said finding consistency and reducing the number of times those off days occur has been a focus for the Dingoes this year.

Today at Dairyville Orara Valley faces the reigning premier.

The Lions themselves were less than impressive in their draw against Urunga but rather than look at Coffs United and build a game plan around them, Finlayson said the strength of his team this year is they have their own strengths to stick to.

"We simply need to focus on everything we've been doing through the year rather than dwelling on last week," he said.

"We spoke about some of the mistakes we made against Sawtell and the way to fix them is to do what we've been doing."

This weekend sees several Coffs Coast teams facing each other.

Sawtell is at home this evening against Northern Storm while Boambee will travel to Polwarth Drive to face the Coffs Coast Tigers.

Maclean has its longest road trip of the season when it faces Urunga tomorrow.

Both Westlawn Tigers and Grafton United will be deperate for their first points of the season when the pair meet in the Grafton derby.